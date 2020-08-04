Michigan State’s Jack Hoiberg Earns Scholarship in 2020

When Xavier Tillman Sr. announced he planned on remaining in the NBA Draft instead of returning to East Lansing, it opened up a scholarship for the Spartans in 2020.

Michigan State Basketball reported the spot had been filled via Twitter, saying, "Coach Izzo announced that our guy Jack Hoiberg has earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

"S/o to #10 for pushing everyone around him to get better and working hard every time he steps on the floor."

The former walk-on redshirted during the 2017 season, played in 14 games in 2018-19, and finished last season participating in 13 contests, but saw an increase in minutes.

He is the son of Nebraska's head coach Fred Hoiberg (former HC for the Chicago Bulls).

On February 20, 2020, Michigan State traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, to play against his fathers' team, the Cornhuskers.

Shortly before tipoff, the 5-foot-11 guard was informed by Tom Izzo he would get the start, forever creating a lifelong memory for Hoiberg and his family. He finished the contest with four points and two assists in an 86-65 victory for MSU.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1