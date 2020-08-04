Spartan Nation
Top Stories
MSU Football
All Stories
Big Ten

Michigan State’s Jack Hoiberg Earns Scholarship in 2020

McLain Moberg

When Xavier Tillman Sr. announced he planned on remaining in the NBA Draft instead of returning to East Lansing, it opened up a scholarship for the Spartans in 2020.

Michigan State Basketball reported the spot had been filled via Twitter, saying, "Coach Izzo announced that our guy Jack Hoiberg has earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

"S/o to #10 for pushing everyone around him to get better and working hard every time he steps on the floor."

The former walk-on redshirted during the 2017 season, played in 14 games in 2018-19, and finished last season participating in 13 contests, but saw an increase in minutes.

He is the son of Nebraska's head coach Fred Hoiberg (former HC for the Chicago Bulls).

On February 20, 2020, Michigan State traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, to play against his fathers' team, the Cornhuskers.

Shortly before tipoff, the 5-foot-11 guard was informed by Tom Izzo he would get the start, forever creating a lifelong memory for Hoiberg and his family. He finished the contest with four points and two assists in an 86-65 victory for MSU.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Offers Unranked OG Bradyn Joiner

The Spartans offer 2023 unranked offensive guard Bradyn Joiner out of Oxford, Alabama.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State Basketball Drops out of Preseason Top-10

The Spartans have fallen out of the preseason top-10 following the departure of Xavier Tillman Sr.

McLain Moberg

Predicting Michigan State Basketball’s 2020 Starting Lineup

Spartan Nation sits down to predict Michigan State basketball's 2020-21 starting lineup and more.

McLain Moberg

Seven Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19 at Michigan State

The football team is still under quarantine, but Michigan State announced seven student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

McLain Moberg

Spartan Alum Jaren Jackson Jr. Drops 33-Points in Opener

Michigan State's Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 33-points for the Memphis Grizzlies in their opening seeding game.

McLain Moberg

Michigan State’s Bennie Fowler Signs with New Orleans

The former Spartan wideout, Bennie Fowler, is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

McLain Moberg

Aaron Henry Withdraws from Draft, Returns to Michigan State

Michigan State's Aaron Henry decides to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain his college eligibility.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VI

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman Remains in NBA Draft

Xavier Tillman Sr. decides to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft.

McLain Moberg

State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast: Episode VII

On this edition of the state of Michigan State athletics podcast, Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp and publisher Hondo Carpenter discuss college athletics.

Hondo S. Carpenter