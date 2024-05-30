Michigan State's Frankie Fidler Hosting Youth Camp at Alma Mater
This is an exciting time for new Michigan State men's basketball small forward Frankie Fidler.
Fidler recently committed to Michigan State after transferring out of the University of Nebraska Omaha, which he led in scoring and rebounding last season.
For the first time, Fidler will be playing for a Power Five program, and not just any Power Five program -- a Tom Izzo-led program. Fidler entered the portal in March with one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.
While Fidler will be spending next season in East Lansing, he is still making sure to give back to his roots.
The new Spartan recently announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will be hosting his first-ever youth camp on June 15 at his alma mater, Bellevue West High School in Nebraska.
The one-day camp is open to grades 3 to 8. It will be co-ed.
Fidler was a three-year letterwinner at Bellevue West. He averaged 21.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds in his final season with the program. Fidler was named to the All-Nebraska First Team by the Omaha-World Herald.
He went on to play three seasons at Omaha, where he was named to the 2023 All-Summit Second Team. Fidler led the Mavericks with 20.1 points per game and 6.3 rebounds. He shot 45% from the field and 35% from deep.
Fidler was a crucial pickup for Coach Izzo and the Spartans, and he will likely starting on the wing for Michigan State next season. He was Izzo's first transfer portal commit since former Spartan guard Tyson Walker.
