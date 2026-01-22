Former MSU Portal Target Commits to Stanford

A highly productive transfer portal wide receiver who once visited Michigan State is headed somewhere else.

Yale wide receiver transfer Nico Brown has committed to Stanford, according to a Wednesday afternoon report by CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Brown reportedly took a visit to East Lansing from Jan. 8-9 and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Brown was one of the best wideouts at the FCS level this year, which is why MSU went after him. In just 10 games, he totaled 71 receptions for 1,085 yards and 11 touchdowns. It felt less and less likely that Brown would end up becoming a Spartan as time went on, though, especially after Michigan State took in Michigan transfer Fredrick Moore and Notre Dame transfer KK Smith .

Another note is that Brown will now get the chance to be teammates with his brother, Marcus, who caught 12 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman in 2025. In addition, former Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren is now on the Stanford staff as a quarterbacks coach.

Outlook for Michigan State's WR Room

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the transfer portal now closed to new entries, it certainly seems like the roster is mostly static now for Michigan State. Perhaps a new transfer portal commitment or two might eventually trickle in, but what is there is what is there, for the most part.

MSU had a fair bit to replace at the wide receiver position this offseason. The Spartans lost WR1 Nick Marsh to the portal, as he ended up choosing to transfer to Indiana, the eventual 2025 national champion. Michigan State also lost WR2 Omari Kelly due to the exhaustion of his eligibility.

Main backups Rodney Bullard Jr. and Evan Boyd also entered the portal. Bullard is uncommitted, while Boyd is headed to Iowa State.

Getting a player like Brown would have been a nice get for the Spartans, because neither of MSU's transfer portal pickups have a serious track record of proven production. Both Moore and Smith were backups at their previous schools. Moore has 15 career catches, 160 yards, and one touchdown. Smith has 11 catches, 161 yards, and two touchdowns.

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

It seems like Michigan State may be counting on internal development. Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin both redshirted in 2025 as true freshmen, but the previous coaching staff, as well as retained WRs coach Courtney Hawkins, seemed to be high on their potential.

MSU is also seeking to lock in speedy four-star wide receiver Samson Gash , who is still verbally committed to the Spartans, but Michigan State is trying to stave off Penn State in the final days of his recruitment. Gash is expected to sign during February.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's WR situation when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW