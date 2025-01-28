MSU's Coen Carr Has Chance to Keep Hot Streak Alive Against Minnesota
We've talked about how deep the depth is for these Michigan State Spartans this season, and as they look for their 13th straight victory, they once again will need a full team performance. Over the win streak, players have all stepped up at various times, but over the last two games, no one has been able to stop sophomore forward Coen Carr.
In his second year with the program, Carr has blossomed nicely into a consistent piece for this MSU team. Coming off the bench in every game thus far on the season, Carr still ranks highly among the leading scorers for the Spartans.
On the year, Carr has averaged 8.8 points per game, an already huge improvment from his freshman season numbers. However, Carr has been on fire for MSU over the win streak, primarily in his last two games.
Dropping 25 points, 10 rebounds, and a successful field-goal percentage of 81%, Carr has brought his A-game to Spartans basketball. Playing in over 20 minutes in back-to-back games off of the bench, Carr could define himself as the front-runner for Sixth Man of the Year, especially if he keeps up this pace.
Let's take a look at the numbers that Carr has dropped for MSU on the winning streak. Averaging 9.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and draining 39 of 65 his shots (60%), Carr has been remarkable for Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans.
When looking at the numbers Carr has put up, some may wonder why he isn't in the game as a starter. As the saying goes, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," and that should apply to Carr coming off of the bench, as it makes sense for the team as a whole on the streak it is are on.
"His [Carr's] shooting has improved a lot, but his rebounding and defense have improved the most, and he's got a live body, and when that body gets going, he did some great things and got open on a break and got that going," Izzo said after the Spartans' win over Rutgers on Saturday.
Having the head coach handing you your praises must feel pretty good if your name is Coen Carr. But as we have easily learned, anything can happen in college basketball. For MSU's sake, instead of relishing in every positive comment, let the actions continue to speak louder than words.
