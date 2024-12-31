MSU's Cooper Drops Career High in Points vs. WMU
The Michigan State Spartans continued their winning ways against the Western Michigan Broncos on Monday, defeating their opponents by a final score of 80-62. In the victory, junior center Carson Cooper contributed with the second-most points of any Spartan.
Cooper has been with the Spartans program since the 2022-23 season, and over the years, Cooper has improved greatly for the Spartans. In his first season with the program, Cooper ended his season averaging 1.6 points and 0.9 rebounds and played for around 7 minutes per game.
His role for MSU has improved, and the hard work paid off, as Cooper dropped a new collegiate career high in points per game, dropping 13 against Western Michigan. Cooper played for 18 minutes, posting an 83.3 field goal percentage, went 3 -for-3 from the charity stripe and had six rebounds.
Cooper has never quite been the player for MSU that will take the game by storm, but his contributions give the Spartans an edge. On the season, Cooper is averaging 4.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and a 61.3 field goal percentage in 13.8 minutes of play.
The Spartans have been on a run that seems to have no end, as it has outscored their opponents by an average of 18.6 over their now six-game win streak. Over the winning streak, Cooper has averaged 4.8 points per game, 29 points in total.
Against Western Michigan, there may have been some extra meaning for Cooper to end his 2024 on the right note. Good things could be in store for the veteran, at a time the Spartans are going to need his contributions.
Going forward, MSU is set to resume its Big Ten play as it rolls into the new year. Its first opponent will be Ohio State. Cooper and the Spartans will need to bring their A-game if it means taking down the Buckeyes.
Coach Tom Izzo's squad should have confidence after ending its 2024 portion of the season on the right foot. As it enters the peak of its season, MSU, if it continues to play at the level it has, will be a team to beat near the end of the season.
