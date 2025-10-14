Spartan Nation

Where MSU Men's Basketball Landed in Preseason AP Rankings

See where the Spartans' men's basketball team is ranked in the preseason AP Poll.

Jacob Cotsonika

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Mississippi Rebels at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The AP men's basketball preseason poll came out on Monday, and the Michigan State men's basketball team was there for the 23rd time with head coach Tom Izzo at the helm.

With all 61 ballots put together and the numbers crunched, the Spartans will begin the 2025-26 basketball season as the No. 22 team in the country. Purdue topped the list, receiving 35 first-place votes.

Why MSU Earned Its Ranking

Last Season

Tom Izz
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks during senior day and Big Ten regular season championship celebration at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State got a lot of its respect back last season. Despite starting the season unranked in the AP Poll, MSU went 30-7, reaching the Elite Eight as a No. 2 seed during the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans also went 17-3 during Big Ten play, winning the regular season conference championship by three games.

Key Returners

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Ole Miss during the first half of the Sweet 16 round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Friday, March 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU also brings back several key contributors from last year's team that was so successful, which always helps preseason projections. The Spartans lost their top three scorers this offseason --- Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman --- but these returns and some new additions can help fill in gaps.

One returnee is redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr., the team's starting point guard. Scoring isn't necessarily Fears' strength, but he has always more than made up for it with his passing (5.4 assists per game last year) and strong defense.

Coen Carr
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against Mississippi Rebels forward Malik Dia (0) in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bringing back junior forward Coen Carr is also huge. At any point, Carr can swing momentum with one of his electrifying dunks, but he also made strides in other aspects of the game last year as a rebounder and defender.

There are also the two senior big men, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper. Kohler was Michigan State's top rebounder last season and has always been one of those true Tom Izzo players, because you know he's always going to play extremely hard. Cooper is the same way and has generally been able to provide solid minutes, particularly defensively, throughout his Spartan career.

Portal Adds

Divine Ugochukw
Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) dribbles the basketball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

MSU also has a few new players it got from the transfer portal who are projected to have significant roles this year.

One such player is Divine Ugochukwu, a sophomore who was at Miami (FL) last season. He will likely be the one handling the ball as the team's point guard whenever Fears is on the bench. Last year with the Hurricanes, Ugochukwu averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 assists on 20.2 minutes per game.

Trey For
Team Snipes and Michigan State's Trey Fort, left, shoots against Team SPS during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Holt High School. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State also added former Samford guard Trey Fort. He will be one of the Spartans' high-volume three-point shooters this year, since he made 37.9% of them on 6.4 such attempts per game last season. Fort ended up averaging 14.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 24.6 minutes.

Tom Izz
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo looks on during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU men's basketball's preseason AP ranking when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

Home/Basketball