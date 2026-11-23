The last week has brought Michigan State basketball back down to Earth a bit.

MSU skyrocketed to No. 2 in the AP Poll after its 4-0 start that included a statement win over then-No. 2 Duke. The Spartans then got smothered by then-No. 14 Tennessee in a 61-46 loss this past Tuesday, though, and that neutral-court win over the Blue Devils doesn't look quite as impressive after Duke was blown out on its home court by a David Mirkovic-less Illinois team. MSU also looked rather sluggish in its 91-70 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

The new rankings now have Michigan State at 11th nationally with a 5-1 record. Tennessee shot up five spots to No. 9. That sort of offensive performance is embarrassing, but if the Volunteers remain in this tier during the season, a true road loss to a team of that caliber won't ding MSU's resume very much at all come February and March.

Recapping The Week

A team is always going to have its ups and downs in a season. The Spartans began their year on the upward slope, getting that Duke win and breezing past their buy-game opponents with the ease one would expect from a team with national title aspirations.

This week was the first one where the team's stock decreased, as evidenced by the drop in the rankings. A tight, back-and-forth loss at Tennessee would have been one thing, but a game where the team made just nine field goals is another. Michigan State had an effective field-goal percentage of just 22.0%, the lowest for the team in any game in at least 31 years.

MSU probably didn't get dinged very much for its Detroit Mercy game, but Saturday didn't provide a whole lot of answers. Tom Izzo held out starters Jordan Scott and Coen Carr, but the Spartans were still expected to win by much more than 21, and that 21-point difference is much more than how the game felt. The Titans had been one of the worst teams in Division I up to that point, losing by 61 to Marquette, 45 to Xavier, and 37 to Eastern Michigan.

The Week Ahead

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs his team against Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There is only one game on the docket for Michigan State during college basketball's "Feast Week." The Spartans will be playing on Thanksgiving for the fifth time in six seasons. Their matchup this year is against unranked Arkansas (4-2) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Razorbacks have lost both of their games against high-major competition this year. They lost by 19 points to Virginia in Washington, D.C., and by 5 to Indiana at Madison Square Garden in New York City.