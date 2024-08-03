Oakland Standout, Haslett Native Joins Michigan State Basketball Coaching Staff
Former Oakland University graduate Blake Lampman has joined Michigan State basketball’s coaching staff.
According to a report from Griffin Beers, who covers Oakland men's basketball, Lampman will join Coach Tom Izzo's staff as a graduate assistant.
Lampman is from the East Lansing area, having played for Haslett High School, which is about a 10-minute drive from Michigan State.
Per Beers, “Oakland grad and Lansing area native Blake Lampman has joined the staff at Michigan State as a Graduate Assistant. After breaking OU’s school record for games played under the longest tenured coach in the country, Lampman will work with the 2nd longest tenured coach in Tom Izzo.”
Lampman played five years at Oakland, from 2019 to 2024. He averaged 7.5 points per game, 2.1 total rebounds and 1.5 assists. Lampman's best season was his fifth and final season when he averaged 12.6 points per game, 3.2 total rebounds and three assists while helping lead the Golden Grizzlies to the NCAA Tournament.
On Dec. 18, Michigan State beat Oakland in the Breslin Center with a 79-62 victory. Lampman had a solid outing against the Spartans, as he was the third-highest scorer for the Golden Grizzlies with 12 points. He added five rebounds and five assists as well.
That game caught the attention of Coach Izzo, who had high praise for the East Lansing native.
"I’ve been impressed," Izzo said after that victory over Oakland. "He’s missed like two-thirds of their games. I think he’s only played in four games, maybe five. He’s got a confidence about him. He’s always a threat. Puts it on the floor just enough to hurt you. He’s solid. Yeah, I was really impressed with him. I was impressed on film, but we didn’t have as much on him, but I watched him warm up and I walked in the locker room, I said ‘Damn, the kid makes a lot of shots.’ And he does it in game speed.”
