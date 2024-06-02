Report: Former Spartan 'Dirtiest Player in NBA History'
Former Michigan State men's basketball forward and four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has become notorious in the basketball world for his antics and the suspensions he has racked up throughout his professional career.
From being suspended for a game in the NBA Finals to being suspended for 12 games, Green has served his share of punishments for violating NBA rules.
Green was recently criticized for his pattern of poor behavior by Fox Sports' Skip Bayless when the longtime analyst and sports show host responded to a statement from Green on a recent episode of his show, "The Skip Bayless Show."
Green had recently said on "The Big Podcast" that Bayless is the "biggest hater" outside the NBA.
Here was Bayless' response:
"In my career, I have never seen anything like this phenomenon. Draymond Green is, no exaggeration, the dirtiest player in NBA history by far," Bayless said. "I dare you to go on YouTube, call up and watch those low-light tapes of the cavalcade of Draymond Green's dirtiest plays over the years … the cheap shots, the low blows, the dangerous plays. Draymond is the all-time cheap-shot artist. … Since he entered the league, Draymond Green has been ejected a league-high 20 times.
"He's been called for technical fouls 151 times. That's barely second to Russell Westbrook at 153."
Green recently finished his 12th season in the NBA. He has played his entire professional career for the Golden State Warriors, with whom he has won four championships. He has been selected to four All-Star Games as well.
The NBA veteran also won the league's Defensive Player of the Year Award for the 2016-17 season, the year after he and Golden State finished with the best regular season record of all time at 73-9. Green has been named to eight All-Defensive teams in his career.
The Warriors selected Green in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft after his four seasons at Michigan State. As a Spartan, Green was named the 2011-12 Big Ten Player of the Year, was a consensus All-American, and was a Big Ten All-Defense honoree. He also helped lead Michigan State to the 2009 national championship game.
