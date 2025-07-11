The Measure of Greatness: Junior Forward Faces Major Expectations
Can you imagine yourself as a 20-year-old, where not just a university, but a community as a whole is banking on you to be great?
And not just great. You need to be a force.
As kids, we never actually know what real pressure is until we’re put under a white-hot spotlight, and all there is to do is adapt or perish. Carr's got the athletic ability to be a superstar, but no one is perfect.
The knock on him was that his jumpshot is inconsistent and that his ball-handling is average at best. But he’s an athletic dynamo who can jump out of a gym and spark electricity in a blackout, so you take the good with the bad.
To understand Carr's ceiling, you have to look toward two of the NBA's most elite athletes, both who have had diverging paths.
Jaxson Hayes of the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the more athletic bigs you’ll see, but he’s a very limited player due to positioning and a limited offensive skillset.
Conversely, you look at Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, and you see what immense athleticism can bring you. He’s a sharpshooter from deep but can devastate you in the paint if you give him an ounce of space.
So where does Carr land?
Based on his first two seasons, you can probably compare him to a Hayes-like player, minus the height. He can give a spark when the team needs it, but if you put too much faith in him with the ball in his hands, he becomes a liability.
But what if he can be like Murphy?
Rapheal Davis of Big Ten Network, who seems to be Michigan State’s biggest fan as of late, seems to think a new version of Carr is coming to East Lansing and that we all need to prepare ourselves for it.
Anytime an athlete posts a video of themselves working out, you take it with a grain of salt. However, perhaps this is a promising sign. In these videos, Carr looks incredibly comfortable taking a shot, whether it be spot-up, off the dribble, or in a catch-and-shoot variety.
Not only that, he looks a little bit more comfortable with the ball in his hands, whether it be driving to the rim or posting up and fading away with the mid-range jumper.
Whatever happens, it’s looking more likely that Carr is going to be a menace on the floor. His athleticism opens so many doors for himself at the collegiate level that, with another year under his belt, he may just dominate.
But still, that kind of pressure for a 20-year-old? This season will be a major test on how great he really wants to be.
