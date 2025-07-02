Former Spartan Hoggard to Join NBA Summer League

Vanderbilt’s AJ Hoggard will join the New Orleans Pelicans for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The 6’3 ¾" guard averaged 8.8 PTS, 4.6 AST, 2.7 REB across five NCAA seasons.



Playmaking guard with positional size who led NCAA DI in AST% in 2022 and earned back-to-back PIT nods. pic.twitter.com/D25QZ3nF7B