Pacers, Pelicans Swap Assets in Trade Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
We have a trade!
There is just over a week remaining until the 2025 NBA draft, and there is a deal in place between the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pacers are trading the No. 23 pick in the 2025 first round and the rights to G League Ignite guard Mojave King to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for the rights to the Pacers' 2026 first-round pick, which the Pelicans had acquired in a previous deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.
The deal nets the Pelicans the 23-year-old King, who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 47 pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He has yet to play in the NBA. The Pelicans now hold the No. 7 and No. 23 picks in the first round of the NBA draft, which begins on June 25.
