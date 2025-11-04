Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Set to Miss Time With Hamstring Strain
Pelicans star Zion Williamson is set to miss the next seven to 10 days with a hamstring strain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Williamson, who has been no stranger to missing time due to injury over the course of his career, arrived for training camp with New Orleans in much better shape, and it has paid off with his play thus far this season.
Williamson is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 48.7% shooting from the floor. Despite his strong start, the team as a whole has struggled out to an 0–6 start.
The Pelicans will try to navigate at least the next few games without the 25-year-old, and it certainly won't be easy without him on the floor.
New Orleans' quest to find its first win of the season continues on Tuesday night at home against the Hornets.