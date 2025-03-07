How MSU's Future Helped Secure Big Ten Title
The Michigan State Spartans' victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes not only extended the program's winning streak but also secured MSU as Big Ten champions. After a strong run this season, Coach Tom Izzo and his Spartans once again sit atop their competition.
The Spartans took a commanding double-digit victory over the Hawkeyes and it was a whole team effort. In fact, the youngsters on MSU's roster made sure they made their presence known. Freshman Jase Richardson, redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. and junior Tre Holloman collected 47 of the 91 total team points.
The future looks bright with the young Spartans, especially when they take to the court and prove they are just as good as the upperclassmen. Given Richardson wasn't in the role he is now to begin the season, once Izzo inserted him into the starting lineup, he took the ball and ran with it.
Over MSU's now six-game winning streak, Richardson has dropped 92 points, including 22 points in Thursday's win. Which equals out to 15.3 points per game.
After Richardson proved he has been too good to keep out of the game, his starting involvement has already benefitted the Spartans to victories in his freshman campaign. Imagine what more he has in store as he continues to grow.
Fears also joined the scoring cause for the Spartans. In 20 minutes of action, he was able to score a career-high 14 points, draining five of his seven free throws while also earning himself three assists and three defensive rebounds.
The redshirt freshman didn't have much experience going into this season after missing the majority of his first year with the team, but as one of the younger members of the roster, he still fills the shoes. On the season Fears has averaged 6.8 points per game in 23.2 minutes of playing time.
While Holloman might be the present rather than the future, given he has just one year of eligibility remaining after this season, he has still jumped up the charts from years prior. Dropping 11 points in his 28 minutes of action, he could easily be the next leader that steps up once Jaden Akins graduates.
MSU is set to end its season against its in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.