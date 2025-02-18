Is Michigan MSU's Biggest Threat in Big Ten?
The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans face off against the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at home on Tuesday, which should be a pivotal game in the conference standings.
However, the Michigan Wolverines sit in first place in the Big Ten after a Sunday afternoon defeat of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan is 12-2 in Dusty May’s first year leading the Spartans’ bitter rival.
MSU holds a half-game lead over Purdue for second place and sits one game behind Michigan at 11-3. Defeating the Boilermakers tonight would give them some cushion for second and bring them closer to the top.
After two consecutive losses, Purdue is two games behind the Wolverines at the top. Despite a small skid, the Boilermakers still pose a threat to win the conference for the third consecutive season. Wisconsin has also played great basketball recently and should not be counted out.
With so many serious contenders for the Big Ten, who is the biggest threat to the Spartans?
It very well could be Michigan.
The two teams play each other twice in the next few weeks, games that will obviously be crucial for conference standings. Despite winning nine conference games by five points or fewer, this Wolverines team is dangerous.
Michigan has two big men who should cause problems for MSU: Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin. Wolf is a self-creator with great passing chops, and Goldin is a traditional post-oriented seven-footer.
The Spartans have struggled with size this season, so they may not match up well in the frontcourt. Jaxon Kohler, Szymon Zapala, Xavier Booker and Carson Cooper must play their best defense to keep things close with Michigan.
Michigan also has wings that can light up the scoreboard in Nimari Burnett and Roddy Gayle Jr. Both are double-digit scorers and could give MSU problems from beyond the arc.
The Wolverines are one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, ranking 13th in the nation in field goal percentage. They are 28th in the country in scoring at 81.6 points per game. MSU is one of the best defensive teams in the nation, and its defense will be put to the test.
There are several Big Ten teams who could challenge for the conference title. If the Spartans want to win it, their biggest rivals could be the biggest challenge standing in their way.
