MSU Can Fully Focus on NCAA Tournament Now
The Michigan State Spartans suffered their first loss since mid-February by dropping a Big Ten Tournament semifinal game to Wisconsin, 77-74.
MSU had a shot to tie the game in the final seconds, but Wisconsin’s John Tonje stripped Jeremy Fears Jr. to end it.
The Spartans started the game strong, but their offense struggled toward the end of the first half, allowing the Badgers to convert offensively and take a lead. They fought back in the second half but could not get over the hump.
MSU will not be playing for the Big Ten Tournament Championship, which stings, but Tom Izzo’s team will now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament.
Even if the Spartans won the conference tournament, it likely would not have changed the fact that they are locked into a No. 2 seed for the big dance. They could have had an outside shot at it if they won, but it feels like a long shot.
Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Houston will likely be the No. 1 seeds when the bracket is announced later this afternoon. Some fans may not like that MSU is not a No. 1 seed, and their complaints are valid, but they should get used to potentially being the top No. 2 seed.
Did it appear that Wisconsin played with more energy than the Spartans? Possibly, but MSU’s focus was on which region in which it will be seeded.
Fans should not worry about the fact that the Spartans lost this game. It does not indicate anything about their NCAA Tournament future, even if hoisting a conference tournament trophy would have been fun.
This MSU team is built to make a deep run in March. The way it defends and rebounds, the Spartans should have a chance against any team in the country, even if they face some of the best offensive teams in the nation in the next few weeks.
No one should bet against Izzo in March, even if his teams have not made deep runs in a while. He has a team with the right mentality and competitiveness for the first time in years.
Selection Sunday will determine where the Spartans will play and who they will match up with. Wisconsin will have its moment in the sun, but MSU has bigger goals.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.