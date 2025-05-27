Do Spartans Have Enough to Repeat as Big Ten Champs?
The Michigan State Spartans are coming off one of their best seasons in recent history, capturing a Big Ten title and a trip to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. One big question that looms around the program heading into next season is, do they have enough to repeat as Big Ten champs?
The Spartans suffered several key losses this offseason with the graduations of forward Frankie Fidler, center Szymon Zapala and star guard Jaden Akins, three high-impact players for Michigan State last season.
Not to mention, standout freshman guard Jase Richardson entering the NBA Draft, as well as junior guard Tre Holloman and junior forward Xavier Booker departing to the transfer portal. Despite the major losses, the Spartans reloaded fairly well and should have a similar output this season.
Even with a good majority of the minutes played from last year being gone, head coach Tom Izzo found a way to utilize the transfer portal to his benefit. As a more traditional coach that favors high school recruiting and building a program over several years, Izzo succumbed to the new ways.
Michigan State brought in Samford Bulldogs guard Tre Fort, Florida Atlantic forward Kaleb Glenn, and Miami Hurricanes point guard Divine Ugochukwu, three players that will make up for the lost talent and some. This will be an even more experienced and talented group than last year.
One Spartan that will make a strong first impression that is yet to be mentioned is true freshman power forward Cam Ward. A four-star scorer, ranked 12th in the country for his position group, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, Ward is an immediate impact player in his first collegiate season.
To answer the question, yes, Michigan State will repeat as Big Ten champions. Due to its impressive transfer recruiting over the past offseason, it has shored up multiple positions while adding immense depth from the point guard spot all the way down to center.
The rest of the Big Ten has utilized the transfer portal in attempts to match the Spartans' talent level, but it will not be enough this season. Michigan State will pull out yet another conference title and make another run at the Final Four. This team has the talent, experience, and depth to do so.
