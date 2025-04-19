How Does Spartans' Newest Transfer Improve Next Year's Team?
The Michigan State Spartans made another splash addition to next year's roster, bringing in Samford Bulldogs senior guard Trey Fort. His presence could exponentially improve the outlook of this upcoming season and the ceiling that the Spartans can achieve.
Fort led the Bulldogs to a 22-11 record, finishing third in the SoCon, averaging a team-high 14.6 points on 44.6% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He was far and away the best player for Samford this past season and will use his final year of eligibility in East Lansing.
Samford faced off against the Spartans this past season, scoring just four points on 1-8 shooting. Despite the poor performance, head coach Tom Izzo saw something in the Florence, Mississippi native, pursuing him through the portal. It will be the fourth school that Fort will play in four seasons.
The question is, how will Fort make next year's team better? After winning a Big Ten title and earning an appearance in the Elite Eight, the addition of Fort could very well make them a Final Four-caliber team in 2025-26.
The Spartans' biggest Achilles heel this season was their shooting ability. They were the 11th best field goal shooting team in the Big Ten (45.8%) and dead last in three-point percentage (31.1%). Fort's shooting numbers from this past season inspire confidence in their future shooting abilities.
Fort was a 37.9% 3-point shooter on 6.4 average attempts per contest. If he is able to maintain that same sort of average from downtown, he will be a massive help for a team that lost multiple games last season due to their shooting woes.
The Spartans also added FAU sophomore forward Kaleb Glenn, who shot 53.1% from the field and an impressive 41% from beyond the arc. Having both of the new transfers improving the shooting averages for this team could give them an added boost to a deeper tournament run.
The one piece of Fort's game that must be improved for next season is the amount of free throws that he shoots per game. As a guard, Fort shot 73% from the line on 2.7 attempts per game. If he is able to bring that average up to five or six free throws a game, he will be an even bigger impact
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.