MSU's Cam Ward on What His Role is Currently Looking Like
Michigan State just sent one of its three freshmen from last season to the NBA, as Jase Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Now, the Spartans have a new highly touted freshman in the program who fans are eager to see -- forward Cam Ward.
Ward likely won't have the same success Richardson had in his freshman season -- they're two different players at very different positions. And the type of season Richardson put together isn't one you see often from a player who was initially coming off the bench.
But Ward is still expected to be a significant contributor for Michigan State as it looks to build off last season.
The Spartans have their power forward in senior Jaxon Kohler. So, what exactly is Ward's role expected to be?
"Around the 4-3 area, that's what Izz (coach Tom Izzo) has me playing right now, the 3 and the 4," said the freshman. "Just because we're so heavy at the 3, right now, we have a lot of 3s, a lot of wings right now. So, just right now, we got me playing with the 4, more so just backing up Jax (Kohler), making sure that he's good, he gets his rest.
"And then also, just coming in and being a Swiss Army knife. He got me switching 1 through 5. So, they want me to guard everybody, want me to hit shots, facilitate, do everything on the court. just be a pest and just outwork everybody."
Ward understands it's not his time to start yet and there are those in front of him who have worked their way up.
"As a freshman, I'm just here to do my role, do my job and just help us win games," he said. "I have no real expectations of what I want to do because I feel like that's selfish towards the team. Just trying to perform how you can and just help the team win."
Ward was a four-star recruit from Largo High School in Maryland, where he became the all-time leading scorer in Maryland high school basketball history.
Follow along with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.