WATCH: Michigan State's Coen Carr Speaks From Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Michigan State sophomore forward Coen Carr is back home, facing a special opportunity to advance to the Elite Eight with a win on Friday and the Final Four with a win on Sunday.
Carr has been huge for the Spartans so far in the tournament, including his career outing against Bryant in the first round.
Now, Carr and the Spartans have their eyes set on Ole Miss, which stands in their way of advancing to the program's first Elite Eight appearance since 2019.
Carr discussed the upcoming contest and more when he addressed the media on Thursday. You can watch some of his availability below:
Carr also spoke to reporters from the podium beforehand. Below is a transcript:
Q. Coen, Coach joked about -- I don't know if he was joking or not, but he talked about how he was saying, since you're all going to be in Atlanta, he gets to save money because the food is going to be on you, that's what you said. I'm going to ask you, being able to be here in front of family and having a chance to advance to the Final Four, how does that feel?
Carr: “It was great. He [Izzo] was joking, though. That wasn't for real. It's good, though. I haven't really gotten a chance to play back home. I went to high school out of my state. So, it's going to be fun being able to play back here again.”
Q. Kind of a follow-up for you, Coen. Do you expect a lot of people, family, friends, mentors in attendance for this weekend? And what's the last week or so been like trying to organize everything for that?
Carr: “I expect a lot of people here. As far as trying to organize all that, I haven't really been doing too much. It's mostly been my mom taking care of all that. I try to stay away from all that.”
Q. Guys, I want to ask you about being recruited by Michigan State and Tom Izzo. Izzo's done things a certain way for a long time. You kind of know what you're signing up for. How do you get introduced to that before you go into a program like that, with the sort of practices that you guys have, the intensity, that sort of thing? If you could each maybe share a little bit about your recollection of making that decision to play for Tom Izzo and knowing what you were signing up for at Michigan State.
Carr: “Just kind of seeing how he [Izzo] develops his players, how he cares about them. If you don't want to get coached, then it's not the place to go. But if you do want to get coached and get better, this is one of the best places to go.”
