WATCH: Spartans' High-Flying Carr Has Seemingly Improved Shooting Tenfold
Michigan State star forward Coen Carr is entering his junior season in East Lansing, and every year, he has gradually improved his scoring ability and shot efficiency. Based on a recent video that was posted on social media, it would seem that Carr has been on a mission to improve his shooting ability.
Carr was filmed working out in the Spartans' practice facility, getting a ton of shots up from 3-point range, looking effortless in his shot-making. Rolling off screens for jumpers, pull-up shots as he crosses half court and spin move drives to the line are revolutionizing his scoring package.
You can watch the highlight video below:
Carr elevated his point average to 8.1 points this past season after scoring just 3.1 in his freshman year in 2023-24. His field goal percentage was just a tick of 60% (61.1%) this year and his free-throw percentage jumped up to 70.1%, much higher than his freshman free throw shooting of 56%.
Carr did not attempt a 3-point shot his entire freshman season, took 15 total attempts this past year, and made five of them (33.3%). It is almost certain that his 3-point totals will balloon this upcoming season as he looks to be a three-level scorer. The recent video is a confidence booster.
The high-flying star is doing much more than taking the nation by storm with his elite-level dunks and athletic ability. He has the ability to be a 2026 NBA Draft selection if he continues to improve his shot from all over the floor, especially from beyond the arc. Carr has all the intangibles to be a major star.
After starting just one game this past season for coach Tom Izzo, it is very likely that Carr has earned a starting spot and will play at the small forward position. If he continues to show success like this from all over the court, it will be hard for Izzo to take him off the floor.
In two of the four games that Michigan State played in last year's NCAA Tournament, Carr scored in double figures. He kept the Spartans afloat in the first half against Bryant in the first round, finishing with 18 points. He would then drop another 15 against Ole Miss in the Sweet 16.
Carr may be the most anticipated player that Spartan fans are looking forward to seeing next year. He improved drastically this past year and has the ability to take another gigantic step forward into stardom.
