Projecting MSU's Starting Five for Next Season
The Michigan State Spartans will have multiple new faces on next year's roster and the starting five could look much different than how they came out last year.
After losing senior guard Jaden Akins, junior guard Tre Holloman, freshman guard Jase Richardson and senior center Szymon Zapala, a large majority of the Spartans' starting five from this past season is gone. Who will step up into the Spartans' starting lineup for the 2025-'26 season?
PG: Jeremy Fears Jr.
Fears will be returning for his second full season, third overall in East Lansing. He started 36 games last season, averaging 7.2 points on 39.7%, 2.1 rebounds, and a team-high 5.4 assists. Shooting was not Fears' strong suit this past season, but his ball security and facilitation is top notch.
Fears will lead the offense for a second straight season at the point.
SG: Trey Fort
Fort is the latest transfer addition for the Spartans, coming from the Samford Bulldogs. Coming into his final season of eligibility, Fort's experience, coupled with his team-leading 14.6 points per game last season, makes him an instant starter for next year.
SF: Coen Carr
As impactful as Carr was last year, he is extremely deserving of a starting spot in 2025-26. He started just one of 37 games last year but has made immense strides in his offensive and rebounding game to become a starter.
Carr was the most electric player last season with his blockbuster dunks and absurd bounce to pull down offensive rebounds. This past season, Carr averaged 8.1 points on 61.1% with 3.6 rebounds per game and will be primed for an even bigger stride in his junior year.
PF: Jaxon Kohler
Kohler falls under the same category as Fears, likely to be a day-to-day starter for this team in his senior season. He started 34 of 37 games last year, averaging 7.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He will have one last ride at a national title and is going to be hungry for a stellar final year.
Kohler is going to at least start to begin the season in the same role that he played this past year, averaging 20.8 minutes per game. That number could go up, down or stay the same, depending on the bench rotation's production.
C: Carson Cooper
Cooper may have the highest ceiling of any player on next year's team not named Coen Carr. Cooper did not start one game in 2024-25, averaging 17.1 minutes per game. His production and playing time are certainly going to be improve as he will be the leader in the post for many young pieces.
The following are the expected bench rotation players for the Spartans next season.
Bench Rotation:
PG: The Spartans do not currently possess a second rotation point guard. Will they look to add through the portal once more?
SG: Kur Teng
SF: Cam Ward
PF: Kaleb Glenn, Jordan Scott
C: Jesse McCulloch
