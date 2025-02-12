Mavericks' Klay Thompson Gives High Praise to Former Spartan
Former Michigan State Spartan guard Max Christie has been absolutely lighting it up as one of the newest members of the Dallas Mavericks and has garnered some praise from one of the all-time best shooters in NBA History.
Christie was involved in one of the most shocking trades in NBA History, being dealt for the first time in his career, alongside All-NBA forward Anthony Davis in exchange for star guard Luka Doncic. The former Spartan has been nothing short of sensational since joining the Mavericks.
After Monday's overtime home loss to the Sacramento Kings, Christie's newest teammate and four-time NBA Champion, Klay Thompson, spoke about how impressive the second-year guard's first few performances have been.
"I have been incredibly impressed with Max [Christie], what a great addition," Thompson said. "I have had great success with Michigan State guys in my career and he's just another one. They come in, they know how to defend, they are team players, and he has such a bright future in this league ... He has a beautiful jump shot, great arc on the ball, backspin, and [you] can't leave him open. He's been a pleasant surprise and I am excited to share the floor with him for the rest of the season."
Through his first five games with the Mavericks, Christie is averaging 17 points on 52.9% shooting from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range. He is bringing down 4.8 rebounds per game with 2.8 assists as well, helping his new organization to a 3-2 record since the trade.
When Thompson mentioned "Michigan State guys" he was directly referring to former Golden State Warrior teammate and Spartan legend Draymond Green. The pair won four championships together from 2015-'22 before Thompson was traded to the Mavericks this past offseason.
The praise that the future Hall of Fame shooter gave was not only a nod to Christie and Green but to the entire culture of Michigan State basketball and how Coach Tom Izzo prepares his guys for the next level. Few coaches can instill such a mindset in each one of their players to thrive in the NBA.
Christie's NBA future is extremely bright, and he has multiple veterans to play around, including Thompson and the championship experience he has gained. It will be exciting to watch the young star continue to grow and impress more of the league with his stellar shooting and Spartan grit.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.