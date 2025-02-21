Spartans' Rival's Star Hopes His Home Fans Show Up on Friday
The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3) are on the doorstep of the first in-state rivalry matchup of the season with hated adversary, the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2), Friday night in Ann Arbor. One Wolverine weighed in on what he expects in his first-ever rivalry meeting.
Michigan junior center Danny Wolf spoke to the media this week, discussing the upcoming matchup and what he expects inside the Crisler Center. The game will involve the top two teams in the Big Ten standings, separated by a half-game.
The 7-foot point center is averaging a double-double this season with 12.9 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He has the ability to play both the point guard and center position with his versatility and will pose some sort of issue for the Spartans on Friday night.
"It's what you play for, it's why I came to Michigan, it's why we're all here," Wolf said. "I mean, this is what makes Big Ten basketball, college basketball so exciting. Games like this, late in the season, storied rivalry. As loud as it's going to be, I'm hoping it's going to mostly be for us. ... I'm hoping, expecting a great turnout at Crisler on Friday, and I know I speak for all my teammates and our entire locker room, that we're all so excited."
The word "hope" was uttered a few times by Wolf, showing signs that he may be worried that the crowd could look similar to last season. He was not here for it, but Wolf knows that their home court was filled with Spartans as "Go Green, Go White" chants rang out during a 73-63 Michigan State win.
Wolf was also asked about the immense depth the Spartans possess and how that will factor into the Wolverines' game plan heading into Friday. The former Yale Bulldog credited Michigan State's talented fastbreak offense that ranks third in the entire country (17.12 points per game).
"They play so many guys, they're always fresh, and they get out in transition quicker than I think I've ever seen in terms of college," Wolf said. "We're going to have our hands full; they're a really well-coached team, they have a lot of guys in the rotation, just to keep them fresh. So, just excited for the challenge."
