Former Spartan G Davis Smith Lands Job With NBA Team
Michigan State basketball not only produces NBA talent on the court, but it also produces great basketball minds who find professional roles off the court as well.
That proved to be the case again on Wednesday as the New Orleans Pelicans announced former Spartan guard Davis Smith as their new basketball operations manager.
Smith, of course, is the son of Spartan legend Steve Smith, who went on to have a long and successful NBA career.
Davis Smith played four seasons at Michigan State, though he didn't see a whole lot of time on the floor. He averaged just under 2 minutes per game in 43 contests. He averaged 0.3 points in his career, with an average of 1.1 points per game in his senior season.
Smith nearly went elsewhere following his sophomore season when he entered the transfer portal in April of 2022 before withdrawing his name the following month, ultimately finishing his career in East Lansing.
In his new role, Smith will work under Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars. who was hired as New Orleans' executive vice president of basketball operations last month.
New Orleans' announcement on Wednesday included three front office hirings in total, the other two being Jason Hervey as its director of player personnel and Troy Weaver as its senior vice president of basketball operations.
Steve Smith is one of the greatest players in Michigan State basketball history. A product of the late, great Jud Heathcote, he averaged 18.5 points a game in his collegiate career, which ranks fourth in program history. His career total of 2,263 points ranks second.
Steve Smith's best season was his final at Michigan State, when he averaged a career-best 25.1 points per game. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists and was named a consensus second-team All-American and All-Big Ten First Team honor, the second year in a row he had been selected.
Steve Smith went on to be drafted by the Miami Heat with the fifth overall pick of the 1991 NBA Draft. He played 14 seasons in the league, winning an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs.
