Looking at MSU's History of Lottery Picks
Michigan State's Jase Richardson is in the middle of showcasing his skills at the NFL Combine, and if all goes accordingly, he could be a lottery pick in next month's NBA Draft, as he's been projected to be for months now.
A lottery pick is considered to be a top-14 pick, and the consensus has seemed to be that Richardson will be somewhere in the low teens.
If the young prospect ends up being taken in the top 14, he would become just the sixth Spartan taken at a lottery spot. There are more, of course, who have been selected in such territory, but that was before the inaugural NBA Draft Lottery in 1985.
Let's take a look at the company Richardson could be joining:
Jaren Jackson Jr.
The former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and one of Michigan State's most highly touted recruits in program history was the Spartans' last lottery pick. He was taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent his entire professional career so far with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jackson has won an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award and has been named an All-Star and All-Defensive honoree twice.
Denzel Valentine
Of the group, Valentine had perhaps the most underwhelming professional career, especially considering his collegiate success. The 2015-16 Associated Press Player of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 14th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, just barely making the cut as a lottery prospect.
Valentine averaged over 10 points per game just once in his NBA career and hasn't been in the league since 2022.
Jason Richardson
Jase has a chance to continue to follow in his father's footsteps by being taken as a lottery pick. Jason was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth pick of the 2001 NBA Draft. He would go on to play 13 years in the NBA.
Shawn Respert
Respert, the 1994-95 Big Ten Player of the Year, was selected by the Portland Trailblazers with the eighth overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. He played just four seasons in the league.
Steve Smith
Smith was taken with the fifth overall pick, 10 years before Jason. He was drafted by the Miami Heat and would play 14 years in the NBA. He won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs and was named an All-Star in the 1997-98 season.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.