How Does Spartans' Newest Transfer Complete Next Year's Team?
The Michigan State Spartans earned the transfer commitment of former Harvard Crimson guard Denham Wojcik, the son of Spartans associate head coach Doug Wojcik. He is likely the final piece to the puzzle for their roster. How will his presence help complete next year's team?
Wojcik is entering his senior year after spending the past three years at Harvard. He earned limited playing time and production over his three seasons, averaging 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 64 games and 16 starts as a member of the Crimson.
Despite not being a major contributor the past few years, Wojcik helps to add major depth to the Spartans roster next season. There is not a high chance that he ever finds a starting spot for head coach Tom Izzo, but shoring up the guard spot will be crucial.
Michigan State will normally run with redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr., former Samford guard Trey Fort and former Miami (FL) guard Divine Ugochukwu. When any of those guys are having a rough performance or are in foul trouble, Wojcik will be a reliable piece to put in the game.
One thing that Wojcik will be utilized for is his lack of turnovers. Averaging 15.1 minutes over three seasons, he averaged just 0.9 turnovers per game, making him a perfect player to come to in and handle the ball when needed.
Much like Spartans' backup guard Foster Loyer from 2018 to 2021, he was a perfect piece to put play behind Cassius Winston, limiting turnovers and controlling the offense. That will likely be the biggest role that Wojcik plays this season. There is a lot to like about his ball control and failure to turn it over.
Michigan State is now looking complete as a team, having ample pieces at the guard and forward positions. Most of the starting lineup is made up of returners, but several transfer additions and incoming freshmen will give this team another great chance at winning a Big Ten title.
One thing is certain: It will be a surreal moment for both Wojcik and his father, Doug, as he watches his son end his career as a Spartan and kiss the Spartan helmet on senior day. Having him a part of the roster will help the chemistry and, most importantly, add exceptional depth and experience.
