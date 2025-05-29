Reviewing Where MSU's Transfer Departures Have Gone
Just like all teams in the NCAA, the Michigan State Spartans lost a few players to the transfer portal, as the same faces will find new places for the 2025-26 season. Here is a quick breakdown of all the transfers departures from last year's team and where they are playing this season.
The Spartans' most notable transfer loss was guard Tre Holloman, an integral piece to the Spartans' success in key moments last year.
He put together two incredible performances in a pair of sweeps over bitter rival Michigan, also hitting a crazy game-winning, half-court shot to beat Maryland at the buzzer. He split time as the starting shooting guard and came off the bench when freshman Jase Richardson got hot.
Holloman is heading to the East Coast to play for head coach Will Wade and the NC State Wolfpack. He committed to play in the ACC back in April and is seeking a larger role for another big-time program. Holloman was the sixth man for MSU last year and is looking to be a starter this year.
The only Spartan to transfer in-conference is junior forward Xavier Booker. He is making his way West, joining head coach Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins. After a pair of underwhelming seasons with limited playing time for Michigan State, Booker needed a change of scenery.
Booker will have a chance to play at the Breslin Center once more this year as the Bruins will be coming to East Lansing after the Spartans visited Los Angeles last season. The former five-star high school prospect will be hungry to show his old program how much he has developed.
The third and final transfer departure came in the form of redshirt sophomore Gehrig Normand, heading to Santa Clara. After redshirting his freshman season, Normand took a major backseat this past season as he played in just 13 games with 0.6 points per game.
With how the Spartans have reloaded with multiple transfer additions and the emergence of several guys, Normand's role with Michigan State was not enough to keep him in town. Norman will join the West Coast Conference for a team that made the second round of the NIT last year.
