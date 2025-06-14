MSU's Fears Likely to Have First-Hand Look at NBA Draft
Michigan State Spartans redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. is ready for the next chapter of his Spartan basketball journey but has the opportunity to be able to see what it takes to become a player selected in the NBA Draft this month. He will have an up-close and personal look at the 2025 NBA Draft.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony announced earlier this week that Fears' younger brother and projected lottery draft pick, Jeremiah, was one of the 13 players invited to the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fears has the chance to join his younger brother in the green room and experience the draft first-hand.
Jeremiah was an incredible player this past season for the Oklahoma Sooners, averaging 17.1 points on 43.4% shooting with 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He climbed up the draft ladder throughout the season much like Spartans freshman Jase Richardson did at the midway point of the year.
In the most recent ESPN mock draft, the 18-year-old star has been projected to land with the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 7 overall pick.
For the older Fears, still young in his college career, it would be extremely beneficial for him to be in person at the draft, being able to witness the sights and sounds and what it takes to get there. It is almost certain he will be in attendance to cheer on his younger brother, waiting to be selected.
The offense must certainly improve for Fears if he wants to reach the level his brother is at, but it is not out of the realm of possibility for him to achieve that status. The Spartan floor general is an incredible ball handler while finishing third in the Big Ten in assists (6.4). He has the draft potential.
The 2025 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. If Fears and his family accept the invite to join NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the rest of the top picks in New York, we will get a chance to see Jeremy in the green room, witnessing what a real draft looks like.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Fears' NBA potential WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.