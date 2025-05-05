Sports Media Personality Sings the Praises of MSU Legend Draymond Green
Michigan State legend Draymond Green has a lot of critics. A reputation of over-the-top fouls and aggravating trash talk have made him one of the more disliked players in the NBA.
But there are some who are able to recognize his worth.
Green was undoubtedly the X factor in the Golden State Warriors' four title runs and is still continuing to prove to be so even at age 35.
On Sunday, Green once again showed his value with his Game-7 outing against the Houston Rockets, a Warriors victory that advanced them to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
The former Spartan star logged 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal while playing 40 minutes in Sunday night's win-or-go-home contest.
Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd had much to say about the former Defensive Player of the Year and his worth to the Warriors when he spoke on the contest on Monday's edition of his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd.
"I've said this for years: If you don't get the value of Draymond Green, I can't help you," Cowherd said. " ... Do you guys watch basketball? Do you see how much he does?
"This league is a parade of 3-pointers and one-on-one iso basketball. Offense-first culture. There's nothing wrong with that. Draymond is a testament to how many ways you can win. He'll switch to bigs, guys five inches bigger, he'll switch to small guys. It doesn't matter. The Warriors' small ball is only possible -- it's not Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson]. A lot of teams have shooters. It's Draymond.
"You used to have to have a center, and you also had a power forward. They have Draymond. Who's faster than both, who can be an offensive catalyst, he's such a connective passer. And a lot of what he does is not necessarily box score stuff. He shoots the 3 just well enough that you have to be aware of him.
"But this was a great example of -- they just said, basically, take out [Alperen] Sengun, get him off his game, get him off his rhythm. It's like if James Harden isn't hitting shots, you don't get anything else. And that's why Draymond is the iPhone, and scorers only like James Harden are the iPod. They just don't do a lot.
"He [Green] does everything well. He can be the best screener, he can be your best rebounder, he's obviously your best defender. Again, a very connected passer. And if Steph is struggling in the first half, what's keeping him in the game -- because the Warriors had a bad offensive first half -- is Draymond Green.
"He literally stopped the Rockets' halfcourt offense. Took them totally out of rhythm. And he doesn't get a lot of appreciation. But you know who knows how great he is? Steve Kerr and Steph Curry."
The Warriors are considered the closest thing to a modern NBA dynasty. In the past 10 years, they've done everything from winning championships to missing the playoffs to getting bounced from the play-in. But, aside Curry, Kerr and Green have remained the constants.
Golden State has been known for winning by way of the 3-ball, largely thanks to Curry, the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. But Green reminds people the Warriors can get their hands dirty, too.
"This team, at times, has had a lot of finesse," Cowherd said. "He [Green] has always been the bouncer at the nightclub. You think they're soft, you think they're small.
"It's like [Dennis] Rodman, but with a much more layered offensive game," Cowherd said. "Rodman couldn't shoot, Rodman wasn't a great passer, Rodman was just annoying. That's just one of the gears Draymond has."
