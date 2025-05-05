Draymond Green Shines in Game 7 Victory, Donned Spartan Gear Prior
Former Michigan State Spartans forward Draymond Green has found a ton of postseason success throughout his career, doing it once again on Sunday night. He played his best game of the series to help the Golden State Warriors earn a Game 7 victory in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Green paid homage to his alma mater, sporting Michigan State gear prior to Sunday's contest.
After giving up a 3-1 series lead to send it to seven games against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors balled out to deliver a 103-89 victory, sending home the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Green finished the game with 16 points on 7-15 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and two blocks.
The Michigan State product spoke candidly following the Game 7 win, speaking on his performance from the previous game and how his behavior and attitude led to the Game 6 loss, forcing the Warriors to play a Game 7. He knows his behavior can largely be followed by the rest of the team as a veteran guy.
"The people I trust the most, we had some heart-to-hearts after last game -- my wife, one of my closest friends, Travis, my barber, coach [Tom] Izzo -- and I just pouted way too much last game," Green said. "So, [I] spent the last two days embarrassed just at what I gave to the game, what I gave to the world. I was embarrassed, and so I've been dying since the last game ended to get out on the floor and prove who I am.
"One thing about this league, you're never done proving who you are until you're done, completely finished. And so I wanted to come out and prove again just who I am with poise, but with the same fire, same tenacity, but poise. And I think I delivered that and gave our guys something to follow.
"What I gave them last game to follow, they followed, and that's why we got bullied. But I think I gave them something different to follow today, and that was, that was the message, that was the goal, we got it done."
At 35 years old and in his 13th NBA season, Green's postgame runs are more coveted now that he is reaching the tail end of his career. Green knows that he wants to leave a winning legacy and his actions on the court will reflect that heavily. He has the mental awareness to leave a great legacy.
Green had not given a strong offensive performance throughout the series, scoring a maximum of eight points before entering Game 7. With him being a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, he has a knack for playing his best in crunch time, specifically Game 7s.
Golden State will now meet with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, setting up a very equal matchup. Both teams were higher seeds in their previous series, as the No. 7 seed Warriors will battle the No. 6 seed Timberwolves. Game 1 begins Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.