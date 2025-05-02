Spartan Legend Draymond Green Sounds Off Following GSW's Blowout Defeat
Michigan State legend and longtime Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and his team were on the receiving end of a beatdown on Wednesday. After dropping a game that would have advanced the Warriors to the next round in the NBA playoffs, Green and the team will have to play another.
The Warriors currently hold a 3-2 series lead over the Houston Rockets, as the Rockets did not want to be packing their bags and going home on Wednesday. Fighting to see another day, the Warriors and Rockets will play once again on Friday to see if Golden State can move on, or the series requires seven games.
Having a ton of playoff basketball experience in his NBA career, the former Spartan reflected on the 131-116 loss in his press conference following the conclusion on the game.
"At this point in our careers, we've seen it all," Green said. "They played a good game, but whether they win by 1 or 50, it's a playoff series. It counts as one win."
Given his experience in the NBA, the MSU product knows a thing or two on how to win a basketball game, especially in the playoffs. While the result didn't go the way that the Warriors would have hoped, Green remains calm, cool, and collected.
He was more than pleased with how the Warrior bench took over after being down so much, as they were the ones who helped claw the team back into the game.
"That was huge," Green said. "Them coming in and playing the way they played, forcing their starters to have to get back into the game, gave us a run at it. I thought our bench did an incredible job coming in and continuing to fight and making their presence felt in this series."
As the saying goes, "It's not over until it's over," and that couldn't be more true for the former Spartan and the rest of the Golden State team. Looking to secure their spot in the next round, Green and the Warriors host Game 6 at Chase Center.
Tip-off is set for 9 EST.
