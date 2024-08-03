Spartan Legend Draymond Green on If He Would Coach at Michigan State
Draymond Green is, without a doubt, one of the greatest legends to have ever come through Michigan State's men's basketball program.
As far as his legacy as a Spartan goes, though, it seems all is said and done.
Some have wondered whether Green would ever return to East Lansing in a coaching role, given his basketball IQ and success at the NBA level.
But Green doesn't see that happening.
"I love Michigan State so much," Green said when he recently joined "This Is Sparta MSU" with Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin. "Michigan State is a part of me, it's in my identity, and I will always be a part of part of the program, but I'm just not sure I can coach Michigan State. Chasing around high school kids, their parents thinking they're the best thing since sliced bread and trying to tell me what I should do for their kid. I know, for what you want for your kid, I know exactly what to do for your kid. And what you're telling me to do really don't make sense to me.
"And so, I'm not sure that I could really do that. And then also, I have been on a basketball schedule my entire life. And I don't think people really understand what that entails. And I'm a little tired of being a basketball -- I enjoy being a dad, I enjoy being a husband, I like spending time with my family; basketball makes that really tough at times. And so, being a coach, their schedule is actually worse than mine, and my schedule sucks. I don't know about that one; I'm cool."
Green was a four-year letterwinner at Michigan State, where he established himself as one of the best in the nation by the time his senior year rolled around. He was named a consensus first-team All-American his final season, the Big Ten Player of the Year and a Wooden Award finalist.
Green has, of course, gone on to win four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. He has been selected to eight All-Defensive teams, two All-NBA teams and four All-Star games. Green was also named the league's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season.
