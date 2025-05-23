Breaking Down MSU Legend Draymond Green's Remaining Contract
As the NBA Playoffs roll on, the Golden State Warriors will watch from home. But for former Michigan State star Draymond Green, he has a front row seat as a TNT analyst for the Eastern Conference Finals.
While Green could have a career as an analyst following his playing days, the MSU legend has a few years left to fulfill his contract with the Warriors. Having signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the franchise back in 2023, the Warriors are approaching a scenario where Green may not be a Warrior for much longer.
Golden State is set to pay Green $25,892,857 next season, which brings the former Spartan into his age 35 season. Still showcasing his abilities on the court, the Warriors still have a strong defensive-first player to pencil into the starting five for games. But down the stretch, he may be the casualty of being released.
Following the 2025-26 season, depending on how Green plays next year, the MSU product is set to make $27,678,571. However, he has a player option that he could exercise, and if he deems that it is time for retirement, the Warriors would be let off the lease without paying a hefty paycheck to an aging veteran.
Green has been nothing but consistent for the Warriors throughout his career. After getting drafted out of MSU in 2014, the former Spartan has been a big factor in championship wins, memorable moments, and fun basketball. But, Father Time will eventually catch up to all of us, especially professional athletes.
The average age of an NBA player this season was listed at just over 26 years old. Seeing that Golden State has two stars in Green and Stephen Curry, who are both near the end of their careers, it has to be taken into account by the Warriors front office in how much longer these players will be able to play at a high level.
The MSU legend hasn't shown major signs of slowing down, and if he believes he is still good to go, the Warriors will continue to pencil him into the game.
Don't miss any of our coverage of Michigan State athletics when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.