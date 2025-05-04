Announcers Sound Off on Former Spartan Green's Foul Troubles
There has been no secret that former Michigan State Spartan and current forward for the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, has a history of foul trouble. Over the years, the MSU product continues to find himself wrapped up in some controversy on the court, whether it be a normal foul or a flagrant.
That history has once again repeated itself.
During the first quarter of Game 6 between the Warriors and the Houston Texans, Green fouled Jalen Green after pushing his head down, resulting in him falling to the floor. While the foul was to start the game, the former Spartan was on the receiving end of it, resulting in a Flagrant 1.
Announcers Doris Burke and Mike Breen commented on how Green acted with the foul, and even more so on what he did afterwards.
"OK, over the last three to four weeks, what have I said about Draymond Green that it feels sometimes like he's walking that edge again, which we've seen historically," Burke said on air. "That to me is a case in point of what I'm talking about."
"Listen, nobody will deny that this guy is one of the smartest defenders in NBA history," Breen said. "His competitive fire has been a big part of the four championships, but he crosses the line over and over, and it hurts him, and it hurts the team, and to get started with a possible Flagrant foul here, it's such an important game."
The foul would get upgraded to a Flagrant 1, which resulted in the former Spartan to hit the court and argue with the referee. While emotions were high, Green wasn't in a position to be arguing and causing his team more trouble for the game.
"So how many guys get this kind of leash in the league to get a flagrant run and continue the
discussion?" Burke said.
"They're going to give players a little extra rope in a playoff game because they don't want to have an effect. But it just gets tired. It just gets really tired," Breen said.
The Warriors and Green take on the Rockets in a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.
Keep up with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.