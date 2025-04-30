Izzo Attends NBA Playoffs to Watch Spartan Legend
Former Michigan State forward Draymond Green had another strong performance in Monday night's 109-106 win over the Houston Rockets in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. Green's former collegiate coach, Spartans 30-year veteran Tom Izzo, was in attendance to catch the game.
In another classic Draymond Green-type performance, he posted 6 points, eight rebounds, two assists and five fouls in 31 minutes of action. Green hit a pair of 3-point shots while being exceptional on the glass. His defensive effort has been extremely consistent through the playoffs.
With the win, Green and the Warriors take a 3-1 series lead over the No. 2 seed Rockets. Golden State was a play-in tournament team, grabbing the No. 7 seed. They were favorites to win this series despite being a much lower seed. Experience like Green's is a major reason why they will move on.
Izzo has always made it a strong point to stay involved with his former players and the future endeavors at the next level. There is a reason why Izzo and the Spartans have one of the strongest and most bonded programs in the nation. It is because of Izzo's passion and love for his players.
While getting a chance to watch Green and the Warriors, Izzo caught up with another one of his former players, one that played a massive role in Michigan State's 2018 Final Four run and upset win over No. 1 Duke.
Spartan shooting guard Matt McQuaid is a player development and video coordinator for the Houston Rockets, the Warriors' series opponent. Izzo made sure to pose with his guy, celebrating the history they had together while appreciating the moment they were in.
After earning his record-breaking win to pass the late great Bobby Knight for most career Big Ten wins, Izzo offered some words that ring true when he spends his free time supporting his former players.
"I just want to be thankful for the 148 players I coached," Izzo said. "Each one of them got a win and those wins helped me."
That quote is extremely prevalent in Izzo's actions and watching him travel across the country to support guys that played for him five to 10 years ago is truly something special.
