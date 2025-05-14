GSW Need Spartan Legend Green to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a win or go home situation ahead of Game 5 of the semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the NBA playoffs haven't gone according to most people's brackets, the Warriors are still alive, with a fighting chance.
While it will be difficult, given that Warriors star Stephen Curry is still dealing with injury. The star has been the backbone for the Warriors since arriving on the scene, and even with his age, he remains one of the most reliable players. But another veteran on the team needs to put the team on his back going into Game 5.
Former Michigan State Spartan turner Spartan legend Draymond Green has been healthy for this playoff run, as he will need to help find a way to keep the Warriors alive. While he's not the biggest scorer the team has, he provides everything that every team needs to win championships.
Green's defense has been his calling card throughout his career. Even during his time at Michigan State, Green was a defensive first player. Lucky for the Warriors, they are in this playoff spot because several players can shoot, allowing Green to focus on the defense.
The defense in question, though, hasn't been strong as a whole for the former Spartan's team. Dropping three games in a row, all in quite dominant fashion, Green must find a way to help his squad out more.
In the last three games played for the Spartan legend, Green has collected 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and has scored 25 points. While all those stats end up helping the franchise in the long run, there isn't enough time for the long run. This game is now or never.
Green and Golden State know a thing or two about winning a championship. The MSU product is a four-time NBA Champion, all with this franchise. As previously stated, the real kicker is that they have to win this game with Curry.
The motivation will be there, it is just time to put up or pack up and head home.
Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.
