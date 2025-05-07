Spartan Legend Green Helps Lead Warriors to Game 1 Playoff Win
Michigan State Spartan great Draymond Green was one of the catalysts to a pivotal playoff win, helping lead his Golden State Warriors to a Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs. With Golden State's No. 1 star going down, Green had to step up and did.
He did so in a big way, knocking down four 3-pointers to swing a close game into a double-digit lead that they would never lose en route to a 99-88 victory. Green finished the contest with 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and five fouls in 35 minutes.
Midway through the second quarter, future Hall-of-Fame shooting guard and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry would leave the game with a hamstring strain that kept him out of the remainder of the contest. That is when Green assumed the sharp-shooting role, hitting several shots in the first half.
Green has continued to be a winning force for Golden State throughout his career, but his role is amplified. Being the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, the Warriors are assuming an uncommon underdog role after being the kings of the NBA for years. This fits Green's play style nicely.
He was a major piece in the Game 7 win over the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets last week, scoring 16 points with six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. As a 12-year veteran, Green has accepted that leadership role, but is also maintaining the physical antics that make him such a unique success.
In regards to Curry's injury, ESPN's Shams Charania announced on Wednesday that he will miss Thursday's Game 2 contest. Per Charania, Curry suffered "a Grade 1 left hamstring strain."
The insider added shortly after that Curry is expected "to miss at least one week."
With Curry not suiting up for Game 2, Green may have to step into a larger offensive role once again. As a 32% career 3-point shooter, the Timberwolves will likely continue to allow Green to shoot the 3-ball, but if his hot shooting ways continue, Minnesota may be in a load of trouble.
