Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, Dylan Harper)
Tuesday’s NBA action features a much smaller slate than the last few days, as only 12 teams will take the floor.
Still, there are some intriguing matchups to bet on, and plenty of star players – like Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Luka Doncic and more – that could be in action:
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers
- Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
I’m betting on props in four of these games, including a play for Edwards, who is off to a fast start in 2026. The Timberwolves star is taking on Miami for the second time in three games, and he had a smooth 33 points the last time these teams met.
Let’s examine each of the prop picks – and their latest odds – for Tuesday’s NBA action!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6
Paolo Banchero to Record a Double-Double (-119)
So far this season, Banchero has 10 double-doubles for the Orlando Magic, as he’s averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field.
Banchero has 10 or more points in all but two of his games this season, and one of them he left early with an injury. So, he’s a great bet to at least reach 10 points against a Washington team that is 29th in the league in defensive rating.
In addition to that, Banchero had a big game on the glass against Washington earlier this season, grabbing 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes in a 31-point win. The Wizards are dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Banchero has turned things up a level on the boards as of late, grabbing 10 or more in three of his last four games.
He’s worth a look in this market on Tuesday, especially since he’s seen his rebound chances per game go from 12.7 for the season to 15.0 over his last 10 matchups.
Dylan Harper OVER 10.5 Points (-116)
San Antonio Spurs guard Dyland Harper is averaging 11.6 points per game this season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 27.0 percent from 3.
I think the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is a great bet to hit his season average on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, who allow the most points per game in the NBA to opposing point guards – 29.06 – this season.
Harper has 11 or more points in 16 of his 25 appearances this season, although he did cool off a bit in the month of December.
Still, with Victor Wembanyama dealing with a knee injury and likely to be on a minutes limit if he plays Tuesday, there should be more shots to go around for Harper.
In his lone meeting with Memphis this season, Harper had 15 points on 10 shots in just 20:35 of playing time.
Trey Murphy III OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)
New Orleans sharpshooter Trey Murphy III is on fire from beyond the arc right now, hitting three or more 3-pointers in four games in a row, including a 7-of-15 shooting performance on Sunday against Miami.
Now, Murphy takes on a Lakers defense that is 22nd in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 29th in opponent 3-point percentage this season. Murphy is shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc on 7.4 attempts per game, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop.
He also shot 3-for-7 from deep in his lone meeting with L.A. this season.
I’ll gladly back the Pelicans sharpshooter against one of the worst 3-point defenses in the NBA.
Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-122)
Edwards has been on a tear as of late, averaging 32.1 points per game over his last 18 games, shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range over that stretch.
The All-NBA guard has pushed his season average to 29.4 points per game, and he’s now taking on the team that plays at the fastest pace in the NBA in Miami.
Edwards dropped 33 points on just 19 shots against the Heat on Saturday, and he’s shooting over 50 percent from the field for the season.
The Heat rank fourth in the league in defensive rating, but since they play at such a fast pace, they are just 19th in opponent points per game. I think that sets up well for Edwards, who has 30 or more points in three consecutive games.
