MSU Legend Draymond Green Opens Up About Technical Fouls
Michigan State legend and current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is well-known for his on-court antics, perhaps even more so than he is for his actual talent as a defender and offensive contributor.
Green ranks No. 2 all-time in NBA history in career ejections with 23, trailing only Rasheed Wallace's 29.
He's a player you love to have on your team but hate to play against. And as valuable as Green is when he's on the floor, he hurts you by putting himself in positions where he's forced out of the game.
It's something Green is trying to work on.
"I will not be No. 1 (in all-time ejections)," Green told late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel during his recent appearance on his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Kimmel asked Green if he tries not to get technical fouls.
"I actually try not to now, which is embarrassing -- I'm embarrassed to say," Green said. "Playoffs, I went into the playoffs like, 'I'm not getting any techs, I'm locked in.' I had five in three games. You only get seven for the playoffs; thank God we lost."
Green says his opponents "try all the time" to get him ejected after he picks up his first technical foul.
"I'm never getting the second technical foul with a guy, I'm just not doing that," he said. "But I'll tell you, after you get the first technical foul, that's when you go nuts on the ref. You really lose it. You get a grace period after that first one to say anything.
"Y'all probably think I'm out of my mind when I go crazy after the first one, but that's my time to shine."
Green's antics cost him in the 2016 NBA Finals when he was suspended for Game 5, a game in which Golden State could have clinched the series at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But Cleveland won, and despite Green playing in the next two games, the Cavaliers won the series, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to win their first-ever NBA championship. They are still the only team to come back and win after being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.