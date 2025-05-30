MSU Legend Magic Johnson Apologizes to OKC After Finals Qualification
The Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals following a dominant performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder have been one of the more dominant teams all season long and now have the chance to raise the NBA championship at season's end.
Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson is often very vocal on X, formerly known as Twitter, when it comes to discussing basketball, and the trend has continued throughout the NBA playoffs. So much so that Johnson had to send out a message of apology for doubting Oklahoma City and their chances of making the NBA Finals.
"I want to apologize to the Oklahoma City Thunder for underestimating them and not thinking they were ready to compete for a Championship," Johnson wrote. "Oklahoma City Thunder’s fan base needs to give their GM Sam Presti a standing ovation for putting together an amazing roster!"
Johnson knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful in the NBA, having been named to the Naismith Hall of Fame following an illustrious career. The former MVP also extended his congratulations to the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the award himself following a tremendous season.
"Congratulations to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for winning the MVP of the Western Conference Finals named after me," the MSU legend wrote. "What I love about Shai is that he dominates on the court and is humble off the court!"
Gilgeous-Alexander is a strong player who has seemingly put this Oklahoma City team on his back all season long. While controversial, Gilgeous-Alexander knows how to get the job done when his team needs him most, much like Johnson did for the Spartans.
While Johnson is an MSU legend forever, he is also obviously highly synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson played for the Lakers his entire career, following getting drafted out of Michigan State as the first overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft. That being said, he also sent a message to Thunder shooting guard Alex Caruso.
"Congratulations former Laker and NBA champion Alex Caruso, who now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and is headed to the NBA Finals!" Johnson wrote.
