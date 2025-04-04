Former MSU Commit Emoni Bates Expresses Regrets in Heartfelt Message
Michigan State men's basketball took a monumental hit in the spring of 2021 when it lost the commitment of one of its most highly touted commits in program history, Emoni Bates.
The Spartans had been looking to build the program back up to reach a level of prominence again after just barely making the NCAA Tournament and falling to UCLA in the First Four, and Bates would have been, without a doubt, instrumental in that endeavor.
Bates, a native of Ypsilanti, was ranked the No. 5 prospect in the class 2021, the No.1 small forward in his class and the No. 1 2021 propsect in the state of Michigan, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
After committing to Michigan State in 2020, the phenom would decommit from the program the following April before committing to Memphis the next month. He would then enter the transfer portal the following spring and return home to play for Eastern Michigan.
Today, Bates plays for the Cleveland Charge, the G-League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
After all these years, something must have been on his mind on Thursday, as Bates took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Tom Izzo, former Michigan State assistant coach Mike Garland and members of the Spartan community regarding his decision to decommit from Michigan State nearly four years ago.
He posted the following on Facebook:
"To all my MSU people I love y’all and Coach Izzo! I was a 16 year old kid that made a decision held to the fire as an adult. If I could redo things I would. Life is about experiences, lessons and learning from them. I’ve tried to make amends plenty of times.
"If you can forgive a 16 year old who made a decision to reopen his recruitment I appreciate you. For those who cannot I understand. Coach Izzo and Coach Garland I will always love and respect you guys Thank you for once believing in me.
"EB"
Time has likely healed the wound that the Spartan faithful felt upon Bates' decision. Life goes on.
What Bates wrote was mature way of finding closure with the Michigan State community. That should be appreciated.
