EXCLUSIVE: MSU Senior G Nick Sanders Talks Scholarship, Offseason
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State senior guard Nick Sanders was finally rewarded this offseason and granted a full scholarship from coach Tom Izzo.
Sanders, the son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders, started his career as a walk-on and has made the most of his opportunities. Last month, Izzo announced to everyone at Michigan State's summer camp that Sanders would be getting a full scholarship.
Michigan State Spartans On SI caught up with Sanders to discuss the scholarship and the offseason so far, following his performance at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript:
On if the full scholarship was a surprise ...
Sanders: "I had a meeting with coach (Izzo) before, but I mean, he didn't tell me that he was going to do it in front of everybody, so that was a really cool moment."
On being put on full scholarship ...
Sanders: "He (Izzo) had talked to me about it freshman year. I remember coming in -- he pointed out Davis (Smith, son of Steve Smith) and Jason Whitens, who had earned scholarships there, and said that could be me some day. So, I'm just glad I was able to make it happen."
On the vibes of the team this offseason ...
Sanders: "I feel like we're definitely coming together. Definitely bonding, getting that team chemistry where it needs to be. And yeah, we're starting practices, so I mean, it's still kind of early a little bit."
On his role as a veteran ...
Sanders: "I mean, we've got a lot of new guys, so I mean, I feel like it's getting them prepared for kind of like what's to come, just kind of like what to expect from the coaches, practices, just the season in general. So, giving them those tips that they might not know."
On watching Jase Richardson get drafted ...
Sanders: "It was cool. It was cool. I was watching it with Jesse (McCulloch), and we were hype for him, yeah. It was really cool."
On if he's talked to Richardson, Jaden Akins or Frankie Fidler this offseason ...
Sanders: "I've talked to Frankie, and then J.A. Because usually, whenever we're home together, we'll hang out."
