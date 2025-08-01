Hall of Fame Game Gives Fans First Look at Virtual First Down Measurement System
The NFL announced earlier this year their plans to modernize first down measurements in 2025, pivoting to Sony's Hawk-Eye technology as the primary method of measuring the line to gain.
On Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, we saw it live and in action for the first time. During the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions, the virtual measurement system was used at the beginning of the second quarter to determine whether the Lions gained a first down or not.
Here's a look at the new technology being used—spoiler alert: Detroit's offense didn't reach the line to gain:
While fans have long been clamoring for things like chips in the footballs, or simply a more reliable way of measuring, the chain gang will still remain on the sidelines—but as a backup to Hawk-Eye.
The Chargers currently lead the Lions 21-7 heading into halftime of the NFL's opening preseason game of 2025.