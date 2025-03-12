MSU Needs Best Version of Frankie Fidler in March
The Michigan State Spartans can sit back and watch the rest of the Big Ten play their tournament games until Friday afternoon when they take on the winner of the Indiana-Oregon game.
The Spartans won the Big Ten title, giving them the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and a double bye. This gives Tom Izzo’s team time to rest and prepare for a short conference run.
No matter what MSU does in the conference tournament, it is likely locked in at a No. 2 seed at worst for the NCAA Tournament. Even if they win their conference tourney, the Spartans have an outside shot at a No. 1 seed.
When the Spartans play in the big dance in March, they will need all hands on deck to help them reach a Final Four and get Izzo his second title.
That includes transfer forward Frankie Fidler. There were high expectations for Fidler when he joined MSU from Omaha, and while he has not necessarily lived up to that high billing, he has done a solid job as a rotational contributor.
While Fidler has not shot it well from 3-point range (just 18.3 percent from beyond the arc), he is capable of hitting an open look. He should continue to shoot threes if he is open.
However, MSU could use a little more of the Omaha version of Fidler if it wants to make a serious run in the tournament. Fidler has played within his role since becoming a Spartan, but he could return to the level of play that made him such a highly sought-after transfer.
Fidler is an excellent shot creator who can put the ball on the floor and get to the free throw line. If he can get the opposing team in foul trouble, he will make them pay at the line with his 88 percent free-throw percentage.
The more Spartans scoring the basketball, the better, so it would not hurt if Fidler started putting up greater scoring numbers during the postseason. MSU could make a deep run because of it.
