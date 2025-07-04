Two Teams Are Interested in Bradley Beal Should Suns Buy Him Out
The Phoenix Suns are trying to figure out what to do with Bradley Beal and his two years remaining on his contract, which will pay him $110 million.
To make matters more difficult, Beal owns a full no-trade clause, making it even more difficult to move his hefty salary elsewhere.
A report emerged from Duane Rankin of AZ Central on Thursday indicating that the Suns are considering buying out Beal, with some complications standing in the way.
An additional report late Thursday from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer said that the Suns and Miami Heat had "exploratory dialogue" this week on a potential trade for Beal, but talks ultimately collapsed.
If Beal reaches free agency though, the Heat would be a suitor, per Stein and Fischer. In addition, the Milwaukee Bucks would also be interested in signing Beal if he reaches free agency.
Beal's future in Phoenix is murky. But if he reaches the open market, he shouldn't have any trouble finding work, especially if the Suns are picking up most of the tab next season on Beal's salary thanks to a buyout.