Former Spartan Forward Hall Headed to Play Overseas
Former Michigan State Spartan standout forward Malik Hall is taking his professional talents overseas after a brief stint in the NBA's G League development league to kickstart his pro career.
Hall will be joining the Ironi Kiryat Ata B.C. in Kiryat Ata, Israel.
Hall got his pro start in the G League, being drafted eighth overall in the 2023 G League draft by the Greensboro Swarm, affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. He would only play two games for the Swarm before being dealt to the Motor City Cruise, affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, in January.
In 20 games with the Cruise, Hall averaged 9.7 points on 63% shooting with 4.6 rebounds per contest. He capped off the 2024-25 season with a career-high 22 points on 9-11 shooting with 11 rebounds against the Windy City Bulls back in late March.
The 24-year-old will now travel across the globe to Israel, playing in a city of just over 61,000 people. Kiryat Ata is just off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, and Hall is going to have to make the drastic life change fairly quickly. Although, his basketball skills should transition much more easily.
The pro ball club competes within the Israeli Premier Basketball League, the top league in the country. They were Israeli National League Champions in 2022 and possess five American-born players on their current roster.
The current season is coming to an end with the finals taking place this weekend. Hall will begin his overseas career in the 2025-26 season in early October, as part of a 32-week regular season. Hall is going to play a ton and may be a potential starter for his new club.
With a full year of NBA-level experience under his belt, Hall should make a seamless transition to one of the best Israeli basketball leagues in one of the more talented countries for overall league play. It will be interesting to see how Hall fits in within a new environment and how he thrives on the court.
Contract details are not currently available, but it is certain that Hall will be well compensated for the contributions that he will make. At 6-8, 225 pounds, Hall is going to be a strong presence in the post, and we will see how he stacks up against the rest of the league.
