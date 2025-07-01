Former Spartan G Harris Signs With Faltering NBA Team
Former Michigan State guard Gary Harris is moving on to his next NBA team.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Harris, whose player option wasn't picked up by the Orlando Magic this offseason, had reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Charania later reported that terms have been finalized.
The Bucks have been in the news quite a bit on this first day of the month, as Charania also reported that Milwaukee is waiving star point guard Damian Lillard after agreeing to a four-year deal with veteran center Myles Turner, who comes off an NBA Finals appearance with the Indiana Pacers.
Charania also reported that the Bucks are signing center Jericho Sims to a two-year contract and are also trading shooting guard/small forward Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for point guard Vasilije Micic.
Perhaps the biggest news of all? NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo "is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard."
Antetokounmpo's name has popped up in trade speculation this offseason.
It would seem Harris is joining Milwaukee at the wrong time, as the Bucks could be on the brink of a rebuild. Milwaukee has failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs each of the last three seasons and hasn't advanced past the second round since winning the 2021 NBA Championship.
Harris is joining his third team in what will be 12 seasons. He played just 48 games this past season, making three starts. He averaged a career-low 3.0 points per game.
Selected with the 19th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Harris started his career with the Denver Nuggets, with whom he spent six-plus seasons. He was then traded to Orlando, where he spent four-plus seasons.
Harris is still managing to stay in the league, even as his production has dropped in recent years. His best season was in 2017-18 when he averaged 17.5 points per game for Denver.
Perhaps Harris will find a resurgence in Milwaukee, a club that is searching for one itself.
Harris played two seasons at Michigan State, where he was an All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Defense, All-Big Ten Tournament and Big Ten All-Freshmen honoree. He also won the 2012-13 Big Ten Rookie of the Year Award.
