Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes First Comments on Reports He’s Spoken to Bucks About Future
Earlier this month, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent Alex Saratsis had begun conversations with the Bucks regarding his future and whether staying or playing elsewhere is the best fit for him. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Antetokounmpo already asked to be traded during the offseason.
The report from Charania came after there had already been trade speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo over the summer. Antetokounmpo has expressed that he wants to win another title and Charania reported a couple weeks ago that Antetokounmpo has been frustrated by Milwaukee’s recent losing. The Bucks are currently 11-16 which ranks 11th in the Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a calf strain injury, addressed those reports on Thursday.
“I didn’t hear about the report,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “Again, if my agent is talking to the Bucks about it, he is his own person. He can have any conversation he wants about it. At the end of the day, I don’t work for my agent, my agent works for me. And there’s going to be conversations that are going to be made between him and the Bucks and him and his other players and him and other teams and other GMs, executives around the league. It’s something that you can’t control. But, at the end of the day, I personally have not had the conversation with the Bucks."
Antetokounmpo continued, “I’m still locked in, locking in on my teammates. Most importantly, locked in on me getting back healthy. And then locked in on my teammates and how can I help them from the sideline or encourage them to be able to play and play free. Because at the end of the day, it takes a toll on them too, right? They’re playing game after game after game. Thank God, we’ve had a very good schedule in the last couple of weeks, but it takes a toll on them too. Like rumors and that and in and out, injuries and lose, win, it’s hard, right? So, as a leader, but most importantly as a winner, you just gotta be there for them first. So, right now again, I’m just focused on getting back healthy on the court, focusing on how can I encourage my team to be the best version of themselves. After that, focus on how can I get out there and help them win games and get out of this hole that we’ve dug for ourselves and then everything else come after that.”
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and several players have previously responded to the reports. Rivers said earlier this month, “Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I can’t make that more clear.”
For now, Antetokounmpo remains out with the injury he sustained on Dec. 3. He believes it could take around four to six weeks from Dec. 3 until he is back and ready to play.