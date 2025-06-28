Where Could MSU's Akins Land as a UDFA?
The 2025 NBA Draft has come and gone, and the Michigan State Spartans saw one player drafted.
Guard Jase Richardson went to the Orlando Magic at No. 25 overall, following in his father Jason’s footsteps.
However, Richardson did not see his teammate, Jaden Akins, find a spot on an NBA roster within the top 59 picks. Akins played four years at MSU and was one of the best defenders in the Big Ten.
Akins is free to sign with any team he wants and should find his way to a Summer League roster. Which teams make the most sense for the former MSU star?
Let’s break down the best fits for Akins in the NBA.
Milwaukee Bucks - This feels like a good fit for Akins at the next level, as the Bucks are predicated on defense. Akins also worked out for the Bucks during the draft process.
Akins could step in as an on-ball defender, taking on some of the best guards in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee needs as much help as it can get in the backcourt with Damian Lillard set to miss most of the season.
He may not make the team, but Akins will compete as hard as he can to earn a spot in the G-League and eventually play as many minutes in the NBA as possible.
Utah Jazz - Another team Akins worked out for during the process, the Jazz need as much talent as they can find.
While Utah has several young guards who would block him from getting a spot, it would not be a bad idea for Will Hardy to get his hands on another young defensive guard. Akins could play an Avery Bradley-type role for Utah if he finds a spot.
Hardy will want Akins to improve on his outside shooting, which would be a swing factor that would determine his future in the NBA. Utah could be a spot for Akins to develop.
Charlotte Hornets - The Hornets were not a good defensive team last season, something Akins could help improve immediately.
Charlotte ranked 24th in the NBA in defensive rating and does not have many guards who can defend well, so Akins would be one of the better defensive guards on the team.
The Hornets need as much stable young talent as they can find, so Akins could come in and raise that group’s floor.
